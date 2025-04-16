Pirates offer commemorative replica Bucco Bricks to original donors while working on new display

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates are reaching out to the original Bucco Bricks owners after the mishandling of the original bricks.

Fans were recently outraged after learning the bricks outside PNC Park had been torn out and dumped at a recycling facility.

On Wednesday, Pirates President Travis Williams announced a program where Bucco Brick owners can get a complimentary commemorative replica of their brick.

The team is offering the replica bricks while finalizing plans for a new permanent display showcasing all of the original messages.

“I know how meaningful the messages and tributes are. We respect that. We appreciate that,” Williams wrote in an open letter. “We are, and have always been, absolutely committed to ensuring these special messages and tributes live on permanently at PNC Park.”

Williams said this is the third time the bricks have had to be replaced because of cracking, wear and tear, and uneven surfaces that presented safety hazards.

