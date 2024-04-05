Pirates outslugged by Orioles, fall 5-2 in home opener

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz and Jared Triolo each homered, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were outslugged by the Baltimore Orioles and were defeated 5-2 in their home opener on Friday.

Jared Jones (1-1) made his second-career start for the Pirates and began his outing by striking out three of the first four batters he faced, but with one out in the second, Ryan O’Hearn hit a solo shot to center to put Baltimore up 1-0. It was the first of three homers in the game for the Orioles.

The following inning, Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer to nearly the same spot as O’Hearn’s, doubling the Orioles’ lead. Henderson golfed a changeup down and out of the zone for his second home run this year.

