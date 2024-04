GetGo giving away free solar eclipse glasses

For those planning to view Monday’s solar eclipse, GetGo has you covered.

The gas station is giving away free viewing glasses. No purchase is necessary, but supplies are limited.

The glasses will be available at the following locations:

Adams Twp., 1800 Three Degree Road, Mars, PA 16046

Brentwood, 3601 Sawmill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Bridgeville, 3029 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Butler, 1024 North Main St, Butler, PA 16001

Butler Road, 1700 New Butler Rd, New Castle, PA 16101

Chippewa, 111 McMillen Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Cranberry Crossroads, 1737 State Route 228, Cranberry, PA 16066

Cranberry Township, 20110 State Route 19, Cranberry, PA 16066

Delmont, 6586 Route 22, Delmont, PA 15626

Donaldson Crossroads, 4031 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317

Fort Couch, 14 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

Franklin Twp – US422 & Eagle Mill, 663 New Castle Rd, Butler, PA 16001

Gibsonia, 4099 Grandview Drive, Gibsonia, PA 15044

Latrobe, 1100 Mt Laurel Plaza, State Rt 30, Latrobe, PA 15650

McMurray, 2846 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317

Mount Pleasant, 230 Bessemer Road, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

New Kensington, 250 Tarentum Bridge Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068

North Versailles, 1810 Lincoln HWY, N. Versailles, PA 15137

O’Hara, 1081 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Penn Hills, 10525 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Pine Township, 140 Towne Center Drive, Wexford, PA 15090

Sarver, 710 South Pike Road, Sarver, PA 16055

Seven Fields, 204 Seven Fields Blvd, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Shaler, 1700 William Flynn Hwy, Glenshaw, PA 15116

Somerset, 1604 North Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501

State Street. 1901 West State Street, New Castle, PA 16101

West Mifflin, 1001 Lebanon & Noble Rd, West Mifflin, PA 15122

©2024 Cox Media Group