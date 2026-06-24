Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes helps unveil new menu item ‘The Big Glizzy’ at Sheetz

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes helped unveil a new, larger-than-life menu item at Sheetz.

Skenes visited Sheetz in Shaler Township Tuesday to sign autographs and introduce customers to the Big Glizzy.

The extra-large Nathan’s Famous premium hot dog is almost 10 inches long and can be customized with a variety of toppings. It’s now available on Sheetz’s Made-to-Order lineup.

The Big Glizzy has its origins in a viral internet trend, where #Glizzy has appeared in more than 2.6 million Instagram posts and 41,600 TikTok posts since March.

“At Sheetz, we’ve always paid attention to what our customers are talking about, whether that’s online, in our stores or across social media,” said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. “The Big Glizzy is our way of taking a trend fans already love and giving it the Sheetz treatment through bold flavor, customization and big fun.”

Skenes, who made his MLB debut in 2024, says the Altonna Sheetz was the first stop he made after being drafted by the Pirates.

“I don’t know of many brands that exemplify Pittsburgh more than Sheetz,“ Skenes said. ”Obviously, we have it on our jerseys. I think a lot of people think of Pittsburgh, they think of Sheetz. They think of Pennsylvania, they think of Sheetz.”

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