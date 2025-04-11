Pirates Preview: Bucs in Cincinnati to start weekend series

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a day off on Thursday after walking-off the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Joey Bart provided the game-winner after Mitch Keller delivered 7.1 excellent innings in his third start of the season.

The Pirates (5-8) will be in Cincinnati for a weekend series with the Reds (5-8) at Great American Ball Park starting Friday night.

LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 8.10 ERA) Will Start for the Pirates

It was a rough start for Falter his last time out against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on Saturday.

The left-hander allowed seven runs on seven hits (two home runs) in 4.0 innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He took the loss after the Pirates were defeated 10-4.

