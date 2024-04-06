Pirates preview: Can Bailey Falter slow down Orioles?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Oneil Cruz and Jared Triolo homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-2) in their home opener on Friday, but the Bucs fell 5-2 to the Baltimore Orioles (5-2).

The Orioles saw the Pirates’ pair of homers and raised them one. Ryan O’Hearn, Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins all hit solo home runs for Baltimore in the win.

Jared Jones allowed two of the three solo shots, but otherwise had another quality outing. The rookie right-hander worked six innings, struck out seven, generated 21 whiffs and didn’t walk a batter.

The Pirates will look to even the series on Saturday with left-hander Bailey Falter on the mound.

