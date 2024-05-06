Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it 3 straight with Halos in town?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bednar and Grandal Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 5, 2024.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were 5-3 victors over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, earning a series win in the rubber match.

Oneil Cruz connected on a two-run home run, his second in his last three games played, to put the Pirates (16-19) ahead and the Bucs never looked back.

The Pirates have a chance to make it three wins in a row as the Los Angeles Angels (12-22) come to town for the start of a three-game series.

