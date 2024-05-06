Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it 3 straight with Halos in town?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates were 5-3 victors over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, earning a series win in the rubber match.
Oneil Cruz connected on a two-run home run, his second in his last three games played, to put the Pirates (16-19) ahead and the Bucs never looked back.
The Pirates have a chance to make it three wins in a row as the Los Angeles Angels (12-22) come to town for the start of a three-game series.
