Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it 3 straight with Halos in town?

The Pittsburgh Pirates were 5-3 victors over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, earning a series win in the rubber match.

Oneil Cruz connected on a two-run home run, his second in his last three games played, to put the Pirates (16-19) ahead and the Bucs never looked back.

The Pirates have a chance to make it three wins in a row as the Los Angeles Angels (12-22) come to town for the start of a three-game series.

