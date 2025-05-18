Pirates Preview: Can Paul Skenes Save the Series?

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will conclude their road trip beginning at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, looking to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh (15-31) narrowly avoided a shutout in the second game of the series, losing 5-2 after Bryan Reynolds clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth inning on Saturday night.

Now a pitiful 3-12 in the month of May, the Pirates turn to staff ace Paul Skenes to salvage the series. SportsNet Pittsburgh holds the telecasting rights for this matchup, with the radio broadcast held on 93.7 The Fan.

