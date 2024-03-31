Pirates preview: Easter Sunday finale vs. Marlins

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones was downright impressive in his first MLB start for the Pittsburgh Pirates (3-0) in their 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins (0-3) at loanDepot Park on Saturday.

Jones struck out 10 batters in 5.2 innings pitched, tied for the second-most by a Pirates’ pitcher in a game in franchise history. Thanks to his efforts and a balanced attack from the offense, the Pirates have a chance at a four-game sweep to start the year.

It will be up to Bailey Falter, who will make his first start of the season for Pittsburgh.

