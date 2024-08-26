Local

Pirates Preview: Homestand Continues With Taillon and Cubs

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates capped off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Yasmani Grandal was the hero with a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth after Luis Ortiz tossed six-scoreless innings in the start for Pittsburgh.

The seven-game homestand continues for the Pirates (62-68) with the Chicago Cubs (65-66) coming to PNC Park to start a three-game series on Monday night.

