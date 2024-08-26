Pirates Preview: Homestand Continues With Taillon and Cubs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates capped off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon.
Yasmani Grandal was the hero with a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth after Luis Ortiz tossed six-scoreless innings in the start for Pittsburgh.
The seven-game homestand continues for the Pirates (62-68) with the Chicago Cubs (65-66) coming to PNC Park to start a three-game series on Monday night.
