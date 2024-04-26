Local

Pirates Preview: Quinn Priester seeking better results out west

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Miami Marlins v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Quinn Priester #64 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on September 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 7-5 contest to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a four-game series sweep.

The Pirates (13-13) had a one-run lead in the eighth inning but Gary Sánchez hit a pinch-hit two-run home run off of Aroldis Chapman to give the Brewers the lead and ultimately the win.

Pittsburgh will look to put a tough loss behind them with a Friday night matchup with the San Francisco Giants (12-14) at Oracle Park.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

