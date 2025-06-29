Pirates Preview: Step Right up and Sweep the Mets?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates thumped the New York Mets for the second-straight day, winning 9-2 in a rain-interrupted game at PNC Park on Saturday.

The offense collected 12 hits for the second straight game while the bullpen worked 7.1 scoreless innings in the win.

The Pirates (34-50) will go for their second series sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group