Pirates pummeled by Athletics, drop below .500 for first time since March

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones and Carmen Mlodzinski were knocked around, and the Pirates fell below .500 for the first time since March after being pummeled 11-2 by the Athletics on Monday night at Sutter Health Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 3-0 ATH: Jared Jones (1-1) escaped a jam in the first, but the Athletics (36-36) tagged him for three runs in the second. Jeff McNeil plated a run with a single to left field, and Nick Kurtz hit an opposite-field two-run home run to left.

Top 4th, 3-1 ATH: With runners on second and third and one out, Jake Mangum got the Pirates (36-37) on the board with a single to left field off J.T. Ginn (5-3).

Bottom 4th, 5-1 ATH: McNeil delivered again for the Athletics by lining a two-run home run to right field. It was only his third homer of the season.

Bottom 5th, 6-1 ATH: Zack Gelof lined a one-out single up the middle off Carmen Mlodzinski with runners on second and third to tack on another run for the A’s.

Bottom 7th, 11-1 ATH: Lawrence Butler doubled home a run before McNeil delivered an RBI single to right field. Kurtz followed with his second homer of the game, a three-run shot to left field.

Top 8th, 11-2 ATH: Endy Rodríguez hit his third homer of the season. The Pirates catcher lined a solo home run to left-center field off Athletics reliever Mason Barnett.

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