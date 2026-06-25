Pirates rally behind Ashcraft’s strong start to crush Mariners

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates used a pair of big innings to back a game from Braxton Ashcraft and defeat the Mariners 11-1 at PNC Park on Wednesday night to even the series.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 SEA: The Mariners (41-40) started the game with three straight hits off Braxton Ashcraft (7-3), the last of which was a Julio Rodríguez RBI single to left.

Bottom 4th, 5-1 PIT: The Pirates (40-40) struck for five runs and sent nine men to the plate against Bryan Woo (6-6). Endy Rodríguez gave Pittsburgh the lead with a two-run double to right, which was immediately followed by a Tyler Callihan triple. Jake Mangum tacked on another with an opposite-field RBI single, and Esmerlyn Valdez, who pinch-hit for Spencer Horwitz, hit a long RBI single off the center field fence.

Bottom 7th, 9-1 PIT: The Pirates poured it on against Mariners reliever Nick Davila. Ryan O’Hearn plated a pair with a double to right field. Rodríguez followed with an RBI single to right and Callihan tacked on another with a sacrifice fly to left.

Bottom 8th, 11-1 PIT: Bryan Reynolds and O’Hearn each hit back-to-back doubles off Alex Hoppe to cap off a big night for the offense.

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