Pirates Rattled by Rodríguez, Fall to Diamondbacks in Desert

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ bats fell silent against Eduardo Rodríguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 9-0 loss at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

Key Moments

The Pirates (19-17) had a chance to at least draw even in the second inning with two on and one out but came up empty.

Arizona blew the game open against Ramírez, who allowed as many earned runs in this game as he had all season entering play.

Stat to Know

Konnor Griffin extended his career-high hit streak to seven games with a double in the seventh. He’s hitting .435 (10-for-23) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBI and three walks during the streak.

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