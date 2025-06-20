Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates relief pitcher takes swing at fan in bullpen, says he ‘crossed the line’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Dennis Santana #60 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
DETROIT — A Pirates pitcher is making headlines for an altercation with a fan.

It happened during Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Video on social media shows relief Dennis Santana swiping at a fan in the bullpen.

After the game, Santana said the fan said something that crossed the line, but did not elaborate, according to MLB.com.

“You guys know me and I’m a calm-demeanor type of person,” Santana said, via interpreter and coach Stephen Morales. “I’ve never had any issues with any of the teams that I’ve played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times. I would not like to go into it.”

MLB.com also reports that at the top of the 10th inning, a Tigers fan was ejected for what was deemed "inappropriate comments" that sparked an incident with Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham.

