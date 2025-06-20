Pirates relief pitcher takes swing at fan in bullpen, says he ‘crossed the line’

DETROIT — A Pirates pitcher is making headlines for an altercation with a fan.

It happened during Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Video on social media shows relief Dennis Santana swiping at a fan in the bullpen.

After the game, Santana said the fan said something that crossed the line, but did not elaborate, according to MLB.com.

“You guys know me and I’m a calm-demeanor type of person,” Santana said, via interpreter and coach Stephen Morales. “I’ve never had any issues with any of the teams that I’ve played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times. I would not like to go into it.”

MLB.com also reports that at the top of the 10th inning, a Tigers fan was ejected for what was deemed "inappropriate comments" that sparked an incident with Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Pirates and is waiting to hear back.

