MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Smoke is pouring from a building in McKeesport.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sumar Street at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A Channel 11 crew is heading to the scene. Tune in to Channel 11 News at

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Smoke pours from building in McKeesport Smoke is pouring from a building in McKeesport. (WPXI/WPXI)

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