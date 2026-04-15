Smoke pours from building in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Smoke is pouring from a building in McKeesport.
Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sumar Street at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
A Channel 11 crew is heading to the scene. Tune in to Channel 11 News at
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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