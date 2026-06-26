Pirates Roster Moves: Konnor Griffin returns from IL

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates finally got some good news on the injury front. Konnor Griffin has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will return to the field on Friday against the Reds.

Griffin landed on the IL on May 31 with a right forearm strain. The Pirates initially tried to use Griffin as designated hitter, since he was cleared to bat but not throw before deciding to place him on the IL.

The 20-year-old appeared in 51 games for the Pirates prior to getting injured .270/.327/.402 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Over his last 32 games before he was placed on the IL, Griffin hit .317.

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