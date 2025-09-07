Pirates routed by Brewers; Chandler knocked around in first start, Misiorowski shines

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

An intriguing pitching matchup between two talented rookies turned incredibly one-sided.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler was knocked around in his first big-league start, while Jacob Misorowski tossed a career-high seven innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-2 win and a series sweep on Sunday at PNC Park.

How We Got There

The first five batters of the game all reached base against Chandler and a Jake Bauers’ two-run double sparked a four-run first inning.

