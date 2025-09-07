Local

Pirates routed by Brewers; Chandler knocked around in first start, Misiorowski shines

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Brewers Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

An intriguing pitching matchup between two talented rookies turned incredibly one-sided.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler was knocked around in his first big-league start, while Jacob Misorowski tossed a career-high seven innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-2 win and a series sweep on Sunday at PNC Park.

How We Got There

The first five batters of the game all reached base against Chandler and a Jake Bauers’ two-run double sparked a four-run first inning.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read