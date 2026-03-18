Pirates show off new lineup of concessions at PNC Park for 2026 baseball season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a new lineup of concession offerings at PNC Park for the 2026 baseball season.

The new menu is inspired by traditional Pittsburgh staples such as pierogies, kielbasa and chipped ham.

These offerings aim to provide unique local favorites and specialty snacks to enhance the game-day experience for both residents and visitors.

Pirates President Travis Williams highlighted the importance of the ongoing collaboration with concession partners to provide new options for the 2026 season.

“There is so much to be excited for this upcoming season and that list includes our new food offerings around PNC Park,” Williams said. “Every year, we work with our partners Aramark Sports + Entertainment to add to our already extensive food offerings to include items that will surely be must-haves for fans attending a Pirates game. This year is no different and we are especially excited to continue to add Pittsburgh favorites for our local fans as well as those visiting from out of town.”

Gabor Kovats serves as the Aramark Sports + Entertainment executive chef at PNC Park and worked with the team to develop the menu.

“We are very eager for Pirates fans to try these new items when they visit PNC Park this season,” Kovats said. “We worked with the Pirates to add items that will make the ballpark experience more unique and enjoyable and we look forward to hearing feedback from our fans on the new options.”

The new menu includes several specialty hot dogs and sandwiches located throughout the stadium.

The Boricua Dog, found in Section 135, features sofrito beef, Smallman Street Deli kraut, yellow mustard, American cheese, ketchup, braised onion and potato sticks.

In Section 144, fans can purchase the Coop Puppy, a sweet tea-brined chicken sandwich topped with ketchup-braised onion, ranch and shredded lettuce.

Several items pay homage to local culinary traditions at the HPC Market in Section 118. This includes Chipped Ham Fries, which feature chipped ham, sauce, cheddar sauce and garlic butter over French fries.

The market also offers a Cold Pierogi Salad made with sour cream dressing, green onion, garlic powder ranch seasoning, onion powder, shredded cheddar and diced bacon.

International-inspired options include empanadas available in chicken or vegan varieties served with ajo crema in Section 136.

In Section 146, the Heavy Hitter Dog offers a footlong hot dog with a cornbread coating, yellow mustard and pico de gallo, served in a baseball bat-shaped boat.

Other new snacks include the Kettle Nacho, featuring kettle-cooked chips topped with kielbasa, caramelized onion, pico de gallo and sriracha ketchup at the HPC Market.

For dessert, Nutella Beignets topped with caramel and whipped cream are available in Sections 144 and 146.

A Smoked Turkey Leg served with smoked gouda mac and cheese, BBQ sauce and coleslaw is located in Section 140.

Beyond specific food items, the Pirates expanded the Tenders Love & Chicken stands to two additional locations in Sections 127 and 322.

The Pirates Treasure Map, a stadium guide for guests, has also been updated with a new design and hidden features for fans to explore around the park.

Specialty souvenir items returning for the 2026 season include the Miller Lite Beer Bat and a special Fastball souvenir cup available at select locations. Fans can also collect three different Pirates logo helmet cups when purchasing ice cream at the ballpark.

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