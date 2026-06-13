Pirates sunk by streaking Marlins; bullpen on the hook for loss

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen took over in a tie game but allowed six runs, resulting in an 8-3 loss to the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Friday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 1-0 PIT: Endy Rodríguez opened the third inning with a double to right-center off Sandy Alcantara (6-4) and scored on Jared Triolo’s one-out single to left field and put the Pirates (35-35) ahead.

Top 5th, 2-1 MIA: The Marlins (35-35) tied the game on Javier Sanoja’s groundout to short with runners on second and third and took the lead when Kyle Stowers ripped an RBI single to right off Braxton Ashcraft.

Bottom 5th, 2-2: Rodríguez clubbed a leadoff home run to right-center field to tie the score. His second home run of the season traveled 393 feet.

Top 7th, 6-2 MIA: The Marlins broke it open against Wilber Dotel (1-2) with four runs. Xavier Edwards hit a sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded and nobody out before Heriberto Hernández brought home another with a base hit to left off the glove of third baseman Nick Gonzales. Owen Caissie followed with a two-run double off the center field fence.

Top 8th, 8-2 MIA: Liam Hicks hit a two-run home run to right field off Antwone Kelly, who was making his MLB debut.

Bottom 8th, 8-3 MIA: Brandon Lowe hit his 17th home run of the season, a two-out solo shot to right-center.

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