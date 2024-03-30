Pirates take advantage of Puk’s wildness while bullpen shines again in 7-2 win over Marlins

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates knocked Miami Marlins starter A.J. Puk out of the game in the third inning en route to a 7-2 win on Friday night at loan Depot Park.

The Pirates (2-0) took advantage of Puk’s wildness in his first start as a major-leaguer after the Marlins (0-2) converted him from a relief role.

Puk (0-1) walked six batters in two-plus innings pitched. One of those walks came against Jared Triolo with the bases loaded in the second, which allowed Edward Olivares to score the first run of the game.

