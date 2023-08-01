Pirates trade Austin Hedges to Rangers for international bonus pool space

PITTSBURGH — After completing a trade that sent left-hander Rich Hill along with Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates weren’t done dealing.

The Pirates have agreed to a deal to send catcher Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers, reports Fansided’s Robert Murray. The Pirates will receive international bonus pool money from Texas.

Hedges was signed as a free agent to a one-year deal in the offseason after having spent time in his career with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group