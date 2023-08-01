Local

Pirates trade Austin Hedges to Rangers for international bonus pool space

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 25: Austin Hedges #18 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores from a two-RBI double in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on April 25, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — After completing a trade that sent left-hander Rich Hill along with Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates weren’t done dealing.

The Pirates have agreed to a deal to send catcher Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers, reports Fansided’s Robert Murray. The Pirates will receive international bonus pool money from Texas.

Hedges was signed as a free agent to a one-year deal in the offseason after having spent time in his career with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians.

