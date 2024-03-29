Local

Pirates Trade JT Brubaker to Yankees

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

JT Brubaker FILE: Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher J.T. Brubaker stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker to the New York Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later. The Pirates are also sending international bonus pool money to New York.

Brubaker is currently on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from last year’s Tommy John surgery. He’s expected back sometime around midseason.

The Pirates originally drafted Brubaker in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Akron.

