Pirates trade Kyle Nicolas to Reds for Tyler Callihan

PITTSBURGH —

The Pirates and Reds got together for an interdivisional trade with infielder/outfielder Tyler Calihan headed to Pittsburgh for right-handed reliever Kyle Nicolas.

Callihan, 25, made his MLB debut last season and went 1 for 6 with an RBI in four games before suffering a season-ending left forearm fracture in May.

In six seasons in the minor leagues, Callihan, who was a third-round pick of the Reds in 2019, owns a .262/.332/.417 batting line with 81 doubles, 18 triples, 37 home runs, 173 RBI and 88 stolen bases in 396 games.

