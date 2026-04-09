Pirates unveil new uniform jersey that will be worn during Friday home games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have unveiled a new uniform jersey that the team will wear during every Friday home game during the 2026 season.

They’ll be worn for the first time on Friday, April 17, when the Pirates take on the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park.

The team said the new Nike Pirates City Connect uniform embraces the city’s black-and-gold identity. Pittsburgh is the only city where all professional sports teams wear the same colors.

𝙒𝙀 𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙀𝘿 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿. pic.twitter.com/ziIJ9Bo9GA — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2026

According to a release, the uniform was made to embody the “grit, toughness and pride that define Pittsburgh and its people.” The Pirates said the wordmark shows a classic, rugged pirates’ style, and the base of the font mirrors the design of the Sister Bridges.

“We believe this collaboration with Nike captures the same intensity our fans bring to PNC Park,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “This version of our City Connect jersey is rooted in the colors that connect our city, our people, and our team. They represent the same grit as our hardworking, proud and determined community. These are confident colors, but not arrogant ones. They reflect a city that expects to compete and expects to win. The design is simple and powerful, while the accents and details are subtle in a way that feels uniquely Pirates and distinctly Pittsburgh.”

Gold Blooded.



The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Nike MLB City Connect uniform embraces the city’s unmistakable black and gold identity, celebrating a unified visual language shared across Pittsburgh’s sports culture.



The bespoke word mark introduces a classic, rugs pirate style, while… pic.twitter.com/hZNXGBc9vx — Nike (@Nike) April 9, 2026

The uniform will also include two hat variations: the primary hat is gold with a black brim, and the secondary is black with a gold brim. Both will have the Jolly Roger logo on them with swords in the background.

This is the second Nike City Connect jersey for the Pirates, with the first unveiled in 2023. Nike and MLB created the program in 2021 to celebrate the bond between each club and its city.

Pirates City Connect merch will be available at PNC Park and online at Nike.com, MLBShop.com, and NewEraCap.com.

To see more photos of the jerseys, wear dates and more, click here.

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