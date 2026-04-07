Pirates’ win streak snapped with sloppy loss to Padres

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had been playing mostly clean baseball up to this point but reverted to last season’s ways in a sloppy 5-0 loss to the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Monday night, ending their five-game win streak.

Top 4th, 1-0 SD: Nick Castellanos doubled home a run off Bubba Chandler for his second hit of the game to break a scoreless tie.

Top 5th, 3-0 SD: Jackson Merrill doubled over the head of Bryan Reynolds in left field on a ball that looked like it potentially could’ve been caught. The ball bounced off the warning track and went over the wall, allowing Ramón Laureano to score. Yohan Ramírez entered in relief of Chandler (0-1) with two in scoring position and one out and allowed one of the two inherited runners to score on a Manny Machado RBI groundout.

Top 6th, 4-0 SD: Freddy Fermin and Jake Cronenworth hit back-to-back doubles off Ramírez to tack another run for the Padres (5-5).

Top 8th, 5-0 SD: Laureano doubled to right field off Justin Lawrence and plated Freddy Fermin from first base when Ryan O’Hearn’s throw went to second.

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