Pitt adds Joe Bowen as linebackers coach

Pitt football is adding Joe Bowen as its linebackers coach and run game coordinator, Head Coach Pat Narduzzi announced Wednesday.

Bowen joins Pitt following a successful tenure at Buffalo, where he served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2024 to 2025. His coaching accomplishments include leading Buffalo to a 9-4 record and a victory in the Bahamas Bowl in 2024, alongside developing standout players.

Narduzzi expressed optimism regarding Bowen’s appointment.

“Joe is going to bring us great energy and attention to detail,” he said. “He has a strong understanding of what we want from our linebackers and the identity we want to establish in defending the run. I’m excited to have him as part of this coaching staff.”

During his time at Buffalo, Bowen coached linebacker Red Murdock to first-team All-MAC honors in 2025, where Murdock recorded 142 tackles, ranking him second nationally and marking the eighth-highest single-season total in program history. Murdock also made impactful contributions with 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles.

In 2024, Bowen’s defenses led the MAC in interceptions and set a school record with 92 tackles for loss.

He was crucial in coaching Buffalo’s first Consensus All-American, linebacker Shaun Dolac, who was recognized as the nation’s leading tackler during his tenure.

Bowen’s coaching accolades include being named FootballScoop’s 2024 Linebackers Coach of the Year. Earlier in his career, he contributed to Miami (Ohio)’s success, helping them win the 2023 MAC Championship and bolster their national defense ranking.

Bowen is from Grand Rapids, Michigan, earned his bachelor’s degree from Miami University and holds a master’s degree in kinesiology and health. He and his wife, Colette, have a daughter named Grace.

