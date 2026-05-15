Pitt Athletics generates $9.3M in media value after hosting NFL Draft event at Arts Landing

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh got some pretty impressive exposure during the NFL Draft, which was held in Pittsburgh April 23-25.

While the Draft was held on the North Shore, with more related events being hosted at Point State Park, the university held the Pitt Block Party at the recently opened Arts Landing.

According to a release from Pitt, the event generated $9.3 million in earned media value. Earned media value is basically free advertising for Pitt Athletics, whose branding was on display at the event for all visiting media to see and broadcast. Pitt Athletics, which partnered with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to put on the party, said the three-day celebration saw more than 13,000 visitors, 3.2 million total views on social media and more than 105,000 interactions on socials.

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