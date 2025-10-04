Pitt-Boston College Preview: Everything You Need to Know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

Pitt football is looking to right the ship Saturday when the Panthers take on Boston College at Acrisure Stadium.

The Panthers have dropped their last two games and are 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play after falling to Louisville 34-27 at home last week.

Boston College comes to town with a 1-3 record and on a three-game losing streak. The Eagles defeated the Panthers last fall in the regular-season finale, 34-23, in Chestnut Hill. Pitt holds an 18-16 all-time edge in the series.

Pitt Outlook

A promising 7-0 record and 3-0 ACC start in 2024 feel like ages ago for Pitt as it has now lost six consecutive conference games.

Pitt jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Louisville last week with a lengthy touchdown catch by Cataurus Hicks and a big splash play from linebacker Rasheem Biles, who returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.

