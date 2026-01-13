Pitt brings in Mike Priefer as special teams coordinator

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi has named Mike Priefer as the new special teams coordinator for the Panthers.

Priefer joins Pitt after serving as the special teams coordinator at the University of North Carolina during the 2025 season. He has more than 30 years of coaching experience, including 17 seasons as a special teams coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

Narduzzi expressed his confidence in Priefer’s skills.

“I’ve known Mike for a long time and have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his résumé,” Narduzzi said. “He’s coached at the highest levels of football and understands how critical the special teams phase is to winning games. He’s a tremendous teacher and his leadership will have an immediate impact on our entire team.”

During his NFL career, Priefer earned NFL Special Teams Coach of the Year honors in 2008, a testament to his success in developing high-performing special teams units. His teams have accounted for 42 touchdowns and 20 blocked kicks, producing multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro players.

Notably, Priefer made NFL history in 2021 as the first acting head coach to win a playoff game while leading the Cleveland Browns to an AFC Wild Card victory. At the collegiate level, he contributed to Youngstown State’s national championship in 1997.

Priefer is a graduate of the Naval Academy and served as a naval officer. He and his wife, Debbie, have four children and two grandchildren.

