Pitt-Central Michigan Preview: Everything You Need to Know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

For the first time in history, Pitt football will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a non-conference meeting at Acrisure Stadium.

The Panthers are no stranger to facing Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams over the years. This will be the seventh meeting against a MAC team in seven seasons. Pitt is 4-2 in those previous six matchups, including a bowl loss to end last season against Toledo and falling to Western Michigan in 2021.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt is off to a 1-0 start on the 2025 campaign after defeating crosstown foe Duquesne last week, 61-9.

Quarterback Eli Holstein is back for the Panthers as a redshirt sophomore and against the Dukes, he threw a career-high four touchdown passes to go along with 215 yards through the air and an interception.

Desmond Reid showed no signs of rust as a took his first touch on a punt return back for an 88-yard touchdown. In the third quarter, he made a quick cut at the line of scrimmage and flew for a 53-yard rushing touchdown. He totaled 147 all-purpose yards.

