Pitt-Clemson preview: Everything you need to know before Sunday battle

On Sunday afternoon, Pitt will host Clemson in its first ACC matchup of the season. Let’s dive into the preview.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

The Panthers are now 5-2 after falling to Missouri on Tuesday. Pitt has had four days to focus on a new set of Tigers, this time coaches by Brad Brownell. The oddly-timed conference matchup will be a big one for Jeff Capel’s squad, as Clemson comes to town with a 6-0 record after taking down No. 23 Alabama last week in Tuscaloosa.

CLEMSON TIGERS (6-0)

Clemson finished 23-11 last season, just barely missing the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have missed the past two tournaments after making it in as a No. 7 seed in the 2020-21 season. This year, Brownell is looking to turn things back in the right direction, and has a veteran-led squad that can get you from all over the court.

