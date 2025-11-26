Pitt climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after win over Georgia

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Football climbed to No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings after defeating Georgia Tech 42-28 last weekend.

The Panthers, boasting an 8-3 overall record and 6-1 in the ACC, secured their second road victory against a ranked opponent this season, marking a milestone in the Pat Narduzzi era.

Pitt’s offense leads the ACC in scoring, averaging 37.6 points per game, and ranks third in passing with 281.6 yards per game. Defensively, the Panthers are second in turnovers gained, sixth in total defense, seventh in sacks, and second in rushing defense.

The victory over Georgia Tech snapped the Yellow Jackets’ 10-game home winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Pitt will host No. 12 Miami this Saturday at noon, keeping their ACC Championship Game hopes alive.

Pitt has a perfect 4-0 ACC road record. The Panthers host No. 12 Miami this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

