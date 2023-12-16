Pitt crushes South Carolina State 86-50 to advance to 8-3 on season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Saturday afternoon, Pitt (8-3, 0-1 ACC) took down South Carolina State — one of the worst teams in Division One basketball — by 37 at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt opened the game with a new starting lineup, featuring Will Jeffress and Guillermo Diaz-Graham in place of Zack Austin and Federiko Federiko. Heading into the game, the Panthers were favored by 27 points against the Bulldogs, who, at 3-8, were one of the worst teams at the Division One level.

However, despite the young Bulldogs’ early-season struggles, they kept things close with Pitt for the majority of the first half. After 14 minutes of play, Pitt led 26-20. The Panthers had already turned the ball over four times in that span, and could not convert on eight early Bulldogs turnovers.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group