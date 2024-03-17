Pitt declines NIT invitation, marking conclusion of 2023-24 season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt’s 2023-24 season has come to an end.

Shortly after missing the NCAA Tournament, the Panthers announced on Sunday night that they have declined an invitation to the NIT tournament.

“I am incredibly proud of the performance, development, and fight of our team,” Jeff Capel said in a release. “We ultimately fell short of our goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament, despite ranking favorably in the computers, performing well in conference play with a fourth-place finish and an ACC Tournament Semifinal appearance, and playing our best basketball over the last eight weeks of the season. We made the decision to decline an NIT invitation as a team and with the support of our University leadership. It was a difficult choice, but ultimately what is best for our student-athletes.”

