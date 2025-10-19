Pitt extends ACC win streak to three with sloppy win at Syracuse

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Coming off the heels of a road upset win at Florida State, Pitt continued its ACC roadtrip up north in Syracuse looking to stack its third conference win in a row.

With a short-handed defense, Pitt walked out of Syracuse with a 30-13 win thanks to another opening score on offense and a pivotal punt return touchdown from Kenny Johnson at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Pitt (5-2, 3-1 ACC) entered the game without the ACC leading tackler in linebacker Rasheem Biles, who also leads the Panthers with 8.5 tackles for loss, along with starting defensive end Blaine Spires.

