Pitt to face NC State for Homecoming game this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt football team will face NC State at Acrisure Stadium for their Homecoming game on Saturday, October 25. The Panthers are coming off a decisive 30-13 victory over Syracuse.

Despite challenges on offense, Pitt’s defense and special teams shone, helping secure the win against Syracuse. The Panthers’ defense held Syracuse to just 212 total yards and forced three interceptions, while special teams contributed a crucial punt-return touchdown.

Quarterback Mason Heintschel, in his third career start, completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards and scored a 36-yard rushing touchdown, marking the longest rushing score by a Pitt quarterback since 2021.

Linebacker Nick Lapi, stepping in for Rasheem Biles, led the defense with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. His performance was notable as he was one of only two ACC players to achieve such stats last week.

Pitt’s defense was instrumental, with cornerback Tamon Lynum and safeties Cruce Brookins and Kavir Bains-Marquez each recording interceptions. These efforts limited Syracuse’s offensive production significantly.

Wide receiver Kenny Johnson provided a pivotal moment with a 66-yard punt-return touchdown just before halftime, extending Pitt’s lead and shifting the game’s momentum.

Placekicker Trey Butkowski was flawless, making three field goals and three extra points, continuing his impressive accuracy with 15 field goals in his first seven games.

Kickoff for Pitt and NC State is set for 3:30 p.m.

