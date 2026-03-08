Pitt to Face Stanford in First Round of ACC Tournament

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Pitt men’s basketball narrowly snuck into the ACC Tournament by defeating Syracuse 71-69 in a must-win regular-season finale Saturday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome.

With the ACC Tournament bracket finalizing throughout the day Saturday, Pitt has found out who it will play in the first round.

Pitt, the 15th seed, will face 10th-seeded Stanford at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, March 10 with tip at 2:00 p.m.

Just over a week and a half ago, Pitt and Stanford met out west. Despite a two-point Pitt lead at halftime, Stanford took control in the second half thanks to freshman phenom Ebuka Okorie. In a game that saw 15 lead changes, the Cardinal won 75-67.

