Pitt Football announces departure of 3 assistant coaches

PITTSBURGH — Three assistant football coaches at the University of Pittsburgh will not return for the 2024 season.

Offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and special teams coordinator and running backs coach Andre Powell have all parted ways with the program.

Pitt made the announcement Friday evening.

“I want to express my gratitude to Dave, Andre and Tim for their work and commitment throughout their tenures with Pitt football,” Narduzzi said. “On behalf of our entire program, I wish them and their families the very best personally and professionally.”

Pitt announces OL coach Dave Borbely, special teams coordinator and RB coach Andre Powell, and TE coach Tim Salem will not return next season. @WPXI — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 6, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group