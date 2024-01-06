Local

Pitt Football announces departure of 3 assistant coaches

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pitt Football announces departure of 3 assistant coaches Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts after a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Three assistant football coaches at the University of Pittsburgh will not return for the 2024 season.

Offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and special teams coordinator and running backs coach Andre Powell have all parted ways with the program.

Pitt made the announcement Friday evening.

“I want to express my gratitude to Dave, Andre and Tim for their work and commitment throughout their tenures with Pitt football,” Narduzzi said. “On behalf of our entire program, I wish them and their families the very best personally and professionally.”

