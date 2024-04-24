Local

Pitt football has recent and historic NFL Draft success

By Karl Ludwig, Pittsburgh Sports Now

Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers' bowl game Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey stands on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Kancey, a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the top defensive player in the country, is the latest in a long line of Pitt defensive linemen who have carved a path to the NFL, a list that includes Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Karl Ludwig, Pittsburgh Sports Now

This article originally appeared on Pittsburghsportsnow.com.

While there may not be a Pitt Panther selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there are still likely a handful of Panthers who will hear their names called in Detroit, Mich. this weekend.

There were six Pitt Panthers selected last year, including Calijah Kancey to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. There won’t be as many Panthers selected this year, but a few more names will very likely be added to a historic list.

Pitt is just inside the top-20 all-time in NFL Draft selections.

Read more at pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Body found in abandoned Aliquippa building identified as missing woman
  • RESULTS: Click here for 2024 Primary Election results as they come in
  • Remains found in North Union Township identified as missing 17-year-old girl
  • VIDEO: Pennsylvania primary results give us a look at what to expect in November General Election
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read