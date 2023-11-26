Connellsville Area School District announces death of middle school principal

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The Connellsville Area School District is in mourning after its middle school principal died.

Interim Superintendent of Schools, Richard Evans, said Geoff Snyder died on Nov. 24.

Snyder lived in Connellsville his entire life.

“Mr. Snyder will be missed by many throughout our community and school district. Geoff’s impact extended beyond the school walls, touching the lives of students, colleagues and families,” Evans said.

Students are expected to return to classes on Tuesday.

Any student who needs help during the tough period is able to talk to grief counselors who will be available throughout the district.

