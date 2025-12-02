Pitt football players make 50K donation to UPMC Children’s Hospital with help from coaches

PITTSBURGH — They call themselves the “Sharks” on the field. Pitt football’s defensive backs are predators waiting to pounce on the ball. On the field, it’s all about taking, but on Monday, the Sharks flipped the script and made it about giving.

Only Channel 11 was there as Pitt presented a check to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

It was because of all the takeaways the team made during the season. But then two coaches stepped up and made the gift even more special.

“We get a lot of light for a lot of the things we do, but there are a lot of people in the dark who are fighting way harder than we are,” said Pitt captain Kyle Louis. “It’s important we always show them love and show them that we got their back too.”

Louis and about a dozen of his fellow Sharks were at the Children’s Hospital to present a check. It started at the beginning of the season when Foster Railroad pledged $500 for every Pitt defensive takeaway.

“We wanted to be a part of the community and we figured the first place to do that was the local college. Then we reached out to the hospital community, which was very important to us,” said Foster Railroad President & CEO John Kasel.

When the season ended Saturday, Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates matched that total. But Head Coach Pat Narduzzi had an even bigger surprise. When the $20,000 check was presented, he stopped and crossed out the total, added his own donation and changed it to $50,000.

“Our players made plays and Coach Bates stepped up and matched that gift,” Narduzzi said. “Then my wife Donna, our four kids and I, we obviously love Children’s Hospital, it’s a passion of ours. So, giving back to Children’s Hospital, there’s nothing better than that.”

“I am just in awe of these players and how they individually want to make a difference for these kids,” said Children’s Hospital President Diane Hupp. “They’re taking it upon themselves to raise money, and that’s a culture. That’s a culture at Pitt that’s being instilled in them and for all of us here at Children’s Hospital, we thank you and we’re so grateful.”

The players also spent time visiting the children at the hospital. Hospital officials say even a one-minute visit makes a child’s day, especially during the holiday season. But the Pitt players and coaches admit, they get back just as much.

“We’re doing all of our hard work on the field but these kids in here are working harder. It’s time we show some love to them and I’m definitely grateful for this moment,” said Louis.

Coach Narduzzi added, “It’s not just about winning football games, it’s about giving back to the community, making an impact and putting smile on people’s faces.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group