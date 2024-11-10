Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi gives update on status of Eli Holstein

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has offered reassurances about Eli Holstein before, and they haven’t always been 100% accurate. So, with another injury against Virginia, Holstein’s status bears watching.

Holstein left midway through the third quarter in a loss to Virginia with an apparent head injury, taking a high, hard hit from Virginia linebacker Trey McDonald as Holstein slid on a second-and-4 conversion. McDonald was ejected for targeting, and Holstein — after being attended to on the field — went into the medical tent.

Holstein spent some time in the tent before heading to the locker room, missing the remainder of the game. Pat Narduzzi said Holstein seemed “okay” after the game.

“We don’t talk about injuries, but he seemed okay in the locker room,” Narduzzi said Saturday night.

