Pitt increases tuition by 2% for main campus students

PITTSBURGH — Students at the University of Pittsburgh’s main campus will pay more for their education when they head back to class in the fall.

The university announced that tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students will go up by 2%. Tuition will go up by 4% for undergraduate and graduate students from out of state.

Tuition for students at regional campuses will stay the same.

The tuition increase was approved as part of Pitt’s $3.2 billion operating budget, which includes nearly $300 million for financial aid.

The university also raised tuition for its main campus in 2023.

