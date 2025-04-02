Boy riding e-bike seriously hurt in Westmoreland County hit-and-run crash

PENN BOROUGH, Pa. — State police are searching for a man who they say hit an eight-year-old boy with his car while the boy was riding his e-bike.

Troopers say the driver stopped, moved the bike out of the road, and continued on without checking on the boy. The boy was taken to Forbes Hospital and then to Children’s Hospital for several injuries and a concussion.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Andrew Havranek speaks with that boy’s family, who share how he’s doing now and a message to the suspect.

