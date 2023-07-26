University of Pittsburgh to increase tuition for upcoming school year

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that tuition will increase for most of their students for the upcoming school year.

The decision comes after a joint meeting between the Budget and Executive committees of the University of Pittsburgh Board of Trustees where the trustees approved a 2023-2024 budget.

The budget includes the following, including tuition increases:

2% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students that calculates to an average of $197 extra per term

7% tuition increase for out-of-state undergraduate students that calculates to an average of $1,260 extra per term

3.5% increase for all graduate students that calculates to an average of $436 extra per term for most in-state students and an average of $740 extra per term for out-of-state students

No increase at regional campuses

Increased minimum wage to $16.50 an hour for university staff making less

At least 4% increase for the pay pool to go toward raises for non-represented faculty and staff

Pitt chancellor Joan T.A. Gabel released the following message to the community:

“As the Commonwealth has not yet approved its final FY24 budget, our budgets were approved under the assumption that the state will continue its half-century-plus tradition of supporting in-state students, which now number more than 17,000 across our campuses. At the University of Pittsburgh, students guide our daily mission, and we are certainly concerned about the increasing costs of higher education at Pitt and throughout the nation. We will continue to work diligently to control this burden while elevating financial assistance and overall quality….In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to work with lawmakers in Harrisburg to emphasize the importance of supporting Pennsylvania’s students and increasing funding for state-related universities.”

