Pitt Injuries: 2 season-ending, 1 ‘too early’ to tell

A couple of Pitt players have played their last snaps of the season, and in Daniel Carter’s case, his career. But it’s too early to tell at quarterback next week.

Pat Narduzzi announced Saturday after the loss to No. 20 Clemson that Carter and Censere Lee, who were both carted off the field against Clemson, are out for the season.

“Yeah, both of them will be out for the year,” Narduzzi said after the loss. “Daniel had what looked like probably a broken — I’m not a doctor but it was not pretty looking sight out there. You knew immediately that he had an issue there, and then C.J. Lee, he’ll be out, as well, with it looked like — I’m no doctor, but a patella tendon.”

Carter went down in the first half following a 12-yard run, picking up a first down before being dragged down by a Clemson defender. He remained down for some time before he was placed on the cart with a boot on his ankle.

