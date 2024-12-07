Pitt kicker Ben Sauls accepts Shrine Bowl invite

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

There were just three kickers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, all in the fourth round, but Ben Sauls has the leg to do so — and he will have the opportunity.

Sauls accepted an invite to the 2025 Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Tx., joining teammate Konata Mumpfield, who accepted his invite earlier this week.

Bub Means, M.J. Devonshire and Matt Goncalves attended the Shrine Bowl earlier this year, and all three were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sauls and Mumpfield will look to continue the trend.

Sauls was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the best place-kicker in college football, and he earned third-team All-ACC honors. There is certainly an argument to be made that he was underrated by the national media.

Sauls is the highest-rated kicker in college football by PFF. He’s drilled 18-of-21 field goal attempts (with a long of 58 yards) and all 41 of his point-after attempts — with a team-high 95 points.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group