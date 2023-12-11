Pitt LB Brandon George decides to return to the Panthers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Brandon George decided to enter the transfer portal last month as a grad transfer, but after nearly two weeks on the market, he’s decided to return to Pittsburgh.

George announced Sunday night that he will return to Pittsburgh for his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility — providing a boost to the linebacking corps. He is the first Panther who enter the portal to find a “new” home.

“I’m thrilled to announce after several conversations with my coaches, teammates, and family, I will remain at the University of Pittsburgh for my final season,” George wrote on Twitter. “While I initially considered a transfer, it became apparent that my heart was always with Panther Nation. This is my home! I look forward to continuing my football and academic journey at this incredible university! Hail to Pitt.”

